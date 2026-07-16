The cost of bringing an Iranian dhow into Dubai has risen sharply since the Iran war began, the Telegram channel Civil Protest of the Bazaar reported on Thursday, citing maritime traders.

They said the fee had risen from about 1,000 dirhams, roughly $270, before the war to 8,700 dirhams, about $2,370, for each vessel.

Traders said the higher transport and import costs were feeding into consumer prices by raising the final cost of goods.

Traditional wooden dhows are central to livelihoods and the supply of goods in southern Iran’s coastal communities. Through small-scale seaborne trade, they support jobs, and help deliver consumer goods quickly to markets.