Air raid sirens sound in Kuwait amid missile and drone interceptions
Air raid sirens sounded across Kuwait as the country’s military intercepted missile and drone attacks, Al Jazeera reported on Thursday.
Air raid sirens sounded across Kuwait as the country’s military intercepted missile and drone attacks, Al Jazeera reported on Thursday.
A return to the ceasefire and the resumption of negotiations between Iran and the United States are the only path to de-escalation, French Foreign Ministry spokesperson Pascal Confavreux said Thursday.
Confavreux said Iran had violated the ceasefire agreement and international law with its strikes, triggering an escalating cycle of retaliation.
He also called for the Strait of Hormuz to be reopened and said France was working with Oman and other partners on mine-clearing and maritime security operations.
Qatar rejected reports that it had agreed to participate in military action against Iran, calling the claims false and aimed at drawing the country into the conflict, the state’s International Media Office said in a statement.
The office said Qatar had not participated and would not participate in military action against any neighboring country.
It added that Doha would continue its diplomatic efforts with regional and international partners to seek a comprehensive and sustainable agreement.
The Islamic Resistance in Iraq announced Thursday night that it was offering a $10 million reward for the killing of US President Donald Trump, Iran’s state-run IRNA news agency and Russia’s state-run RT, formerly Russia Today, reported.
The group said the reward followed what it described as Trump’s “audacious and offensive statements” against commanders killed while fighting ISIS.
Conservative activist Laura Loomer said Russian state media was “promoting the Iraqi Islamic Resistance’s $10 million bounty for the assassination of President Trump,” adding: “Every day, Russia proves more and more why they aren’t an ally.”
A US strike hit the Gariveh bridge in Iran’s southern Hormozgan province, the provincial governor’s office said on Thursday, after an earlier attack on the Kahurestan bridge in the same province.
The attacks have left two people killed and four others injured, it added.
The Bandar Abbas-Bandar Khamir-Lar road was completely closed following the attack, while the Kashar-Kahurestan road was also blocked, it added.
Authorities urged residents to avoid the affected roads and nearby areas, use alternative routes and keep access open for emergency services.
One person was killed and eight others were wounded in a US strike on the Tappeh Allah-o-Akbar neighborhood of Bandar Abbas, Hormozgan University of Medical Sciences said Thursday.
The university said emergency and medical teams were deployed to the residential area immediately after the attack.
Seven of the wounded suffered blast-related injuries, while another sustained a fracture, it added.