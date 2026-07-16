A return to the ceasefire and the resumption of negotiations between Iran and the United States are the only path to de-escalation, French Foreign Ministry spokesperson Pascal Confavreux said Thursday.

Confavreux said Iran had violated the ceasefire agreement and international law with its strikes, triggering an escalating cycle of retaliation.

He also called for the Strait of Hormuz to be reopened and said France was working with Oman and other partners on mine-clearing and maritime security operations.