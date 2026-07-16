Strikes target parts of Hamadan province in western Iran, official says
Several locations in Kabudarahang, a county in Hamadan province in western Iran, were attacked early on Thursday, a provincial official said.
Several locations in Kabudarahang, a county in Hamadan province in western Iran, were attacked early on Thursday, a provincial official said.
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi congratulated Félix Plasencia on Thursday on his appointment as Venezuela’s minister of foreign relations and foreign trade.
Plasencia previously served as Venezuela's representative to the United States.
Araghchi said he hoped the longstanding ties between Iran and Venezuela would deepen during Plasencia’s tenure.
He also thanked outgoing minister Yván Gil for his role in strengthening bilateral relations and wished him success as Venezuela’s new science and technology minister.
Jordan's air defense systems intercepted and destroyed eight Iranian missiles targeting the country early on Thursday, the Jordanian military said.
No casualties or material damage were reported. The military said engineering teams secured sites where debris fell and that the armed forces remain on high alert to respond to any further threats.
An Iranian provincial official said a projectile struck parts of Semnan Airport during what he described as air attacks on the area, with no casualties reported.
Mahmoud Ghodrati, director general of the security and administrative office of Semnan province, told official media that residential areas in nearby towns and villages were not targeted.
Iran's hardliners suffered a setback after losing key posts on parliament's National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, highlighting growing conservative divisions over talks with Washington and the leadership of Speaker and lead negotiator Mohammad-Bagher Ghalibaf.
Iran's parliament had not held regular public sessions since the outbreak of the recent war, with the suspension reportedly ordered by the Supreme National Security Council.
The legislature reconvened on Monday after briefly meeting in late May to elect its presiding board, when Ghalibaf secured a seventh consecutive term as speaker.
During the committee's internal leadership election on Monday, Mahmoud Nabavian lost his position as first deputy chairman, while Ebrahim Rezaei was removed as spokesperson.
Both are among parliament's most outspoken opponents of engagement with Washington and frequent critics of Ghalibaf.
The outcome shifted the committee's balance toward lawmakers seen as more supportive of diplomacy, triggering an angry reaction from the hardline camp.
The IRGC-affiliated Fars News Agency questioned the legitimacy of the vote on Tuesday, describing the election as "shrouded in ambiguity." It quoted an unnamed committee member as saying a fresh ballot would be held to determine whether Alaeddin Boroujerdi or Ebrahim Azizi would chair the committee.
The reform-leaning Rouydad24 news website described the result as "a sign of a shift in the balance of power in one of parliament's most important committees," saying it was likely to influence parliament's approach to foreign policy and national security in the coming months.
It added that parliament's reopening had restored an important platform for critics of President Masoud Pezeshkian's government and opponents of negotiations with Washington, allowing them once again to use speeches, questioning sessions, impeachment motions and legislative initiatives to challenge government policy.
‘A coup’
Hardline activists have portrayed the parliamentary suspension and committee reshuffle as part of Ghalibaf's effort to sideline the ultraconservative Paydari Front.
Despite its vocal presence, the Paydari Front remains a minority even within the conservative-dominated parliament. In May's election for parliament's presiding board, the faction's candidate received just 29 votes against Ghalibaf's 235.
International relations researcher Abolfazl Bazargan criticized the reshuffle, writing that the committee changes were "not a strategic disaster but a soft coup against the country's security."
The vote also prompted a wave of criticism on social media. One user on X wrote: "Parliament reopened twice—once for him to become speaker again, and once to remove his opponents. You're the dictator."
More say on Hormuz
The committee reshuffle came as lawmakers sought to assert parliament's role in negotiations with Washington and policy toward the Strait of Hormuz.
On Tuesday, parliament received a bill titled the Strategic Action for Ensuring Security and Sustainable Development of the Strait of Hormuz and the Persian Gulf. Backed by 180 of the 290 lawmakers, it would tighten parliamentary oversight of the government's diplomatic decisions.
Lawmakers also called for the immediate establishment of a special committee to review negotiations with the United States and oversee implementation of conditions set by Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei.
Committee chairman Ebrahim Azizi, who retained his post and is regarded as close to Ghalibaf and the traditional conservative camp, defended the initiative on X.
"The Islamic Consultative Assembly stands firm on the country's red lines, especially the management of the Strait of Hormuz," he wrote. "This is only the first step. The next measures will keep our enemies awake at night."
Foreign policy analyst Fereydoun Majles told the Fararu news website that the proposal should be viewed primarily as a political signal.
"The parliamentary initiative should be analysed mainly as a political message," he said. "It seeks to demonstrate that Iran still possesses important geopolitical tools and that regional equations cannot be designed without taking Tehran's interests into account."
"Hard power and soft power complement one another; they are not substitutes," he concluded.
Iran’s army said its drones targeted communication systems, fuel storage facilities and a fixed radar site at Al Azraq Air Base in Jordan, which it described as a US military base. The statement, carried by Iranian official media on Wednesday, said the operation was part of the ninth phase of “Operation Saeqeh” (Lightning) and was launched in response to US strikes on Iran.
The army said the operation was carried out in response to attacks on Iranian territory, including a strike on a military barracks in Iran’s Sistan and Baluchestan province that it said “killed seven army personnel.”