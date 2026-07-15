US President Donald Trump said he would expand military strikes on Iran to power plants and bridges unless Tehran returned to negotiations, warning in a Fox News interview broadcast on Tuesday that attacks would intensify next week.

"We're going to hit them very hard tonight," Trump said . "We're going to hit them hard tomorrow night. We're gonna hit them really hard the night after."

"Next week it gets really bad for them because next week comes the power plants," he said. "Next week comes the bridges. We're gonna knock out all their power plants. We're going to knock out all their bridges unless they get to the table and negotiate."

Trump said US representatives had recently spoken with Iranian negotiators but said Tehran had repeatedly broken agreements.

"They want to make a deal. But every time they make a deal, they break it," he said.

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