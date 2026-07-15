US President Donald Trump said he would expand military strikes on Iran to power plants and bridges unless Tehran returned to negotiations, warning in a Fox News interview broadcast on Tuesday that attacks would intensify next week.
"We're going to hit them very hard tonight," Trump said. "We're going to hit them hard tomorrow night. We're gonna hit them really hard the night after."
"Next week it gets really bad for them because next week comes the power plants," he said. "Next week comes the bridges. We're gonna knock out all their power plants. We're going to knock out all their bridges unless they get to the table and negotiate."
Trump said US representatives had recently spoken with Iranian negotiators but said Tehran had repeatedly broken agreements.
"They want to make a deal. But every time they make a deal, they break it," he said.
An Iranian lawmaker said on Wednesday that the public must be prepared to bear the costs of pursuing revenge against the US, warning that Iran’s infrastructure could be damaged.
“We want to break an idol that has oppressed people for years, consumed blood and shed blood,” said Salar Velayatmadar, a member of parliament’s national security committee. “This will have costs, and the people must be ready to pay them.”
He said the public should be told clearly about such costs, adding that, “Our infrastructure may be damaged, and we may face shortages in the society.”
Bahrain's military said its air defense systems intercepted and destroyed several Iranian missiles and drones targeting the country early on Wednesday.
In a statement, the Bahrain Defense Force condemned Iranian attacks targeting civilians and said its air defense systems successfully confronted and destroyed a number of incoming aerial threats.
The military said its forces remain at the highest level of readiness and urged the public to avoid approaching any suspicious objects or debris from the attacks and to report them immediately to the authorities. It added that engineering teams were prepared to safely dispose of any remnants.
ABritish man jailed in Iran on espionage charges was given an additional two-year prison term after authorities accused him of speaking to the media from prison, his family said.
Craig Foreman and his wife, Lindsay, were arrested in January last year while traveling through Iran by motorcycle on a journey from Europe to Australia. Both deny the espionage charges. They were each sentenced to 10 years in prison in February.
Joe Bennett, Lindsay Foreman's son and the family's spokesperson, said Craig Foreman was told he was being taken to see his lawyer but was instead brought before a judge and informed of the additional sentence.
“He was allowed no lawyer, no translator and no opportunity to defend himself,” Bennett said, adding that the family was “absolutely flabbergasted” by the decision.
A new mural depicting US President Donald Trump lying in a coffin was unveiled at Tehran's Enghelab Square, according to images published by Iranian media on Wednesday.
The mural appears to portray Trump inside a coffin draped with the US flag beneath a text reading, “We kill Trump.”
The installation follows a series of hardline calls for revenge after the killing of former Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and comes amid escalating military confrontation between Iran and the United States.