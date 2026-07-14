Air defenses activated in Iran around Bushehr nuclear plant - report
Iran’s air defenses around the Bushehr nuclear power plant in southern Iran were activated, Mehr news reported on Tuesday.
Iran’s air defenses around the Bushehr nuclear power plant in southern Iran were activated, Mehr news reported on Tuesday.
Iran’s response to US strikes will not be proportional and will instead make Washington "regret" its actions, Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi said on Tuesday in remarks published by Iran’s official media on X.
"Iran's response to US aggression will not be proportional; rather, it will make them regret it,” he said.
IRGC Navy commander Ali Ozmaei on Tuesday vowed revenge for the killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and other top officials, saying those responsible would face retaliation.
"Mr. Martyr of Iran, we pledge to take revenge for your pure blood and the blood of all the martyrs from the criminal and disgraced killers,” he posted on X.
The future of the US-Iraq relationship should center on investment, trade and economic opportunity rather than security alone, US Ambassador to Turkey and special envoy Tom Barrack said on X on Tuesday after meeting Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi at the White House.
“Under Trump’s bold leadership, today’s meeting with Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi marks a turning point. The future of the US-Iraq relationship lies in investment, trade, and economic opportunity—not just security. At the heart of the Middle East, Iraq is uniquely positioned to connect the region through deeper integration with the GCC, Türkiye, Syria, Jordan, Central Asia, the Balkans, and the Caucuses,” he said. “New pipelines for energy, new roads to progress. A more prosperous Iraq means a more stable region—and exclusive opportunities for American business.”
The United States is shutting down the financial infrastructure of a network tied to Ali Shamkhani because it enables Iran to threaten US national security and global shipping, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on X on Tuesday.
“The Iranian regime survives on deception, and the Shamkhani network is one of its most profitable engines. Treasury is shutting down the financial infrastructure that allows the regime to continue its threats to U.S. national security and global shipping,” Bessent said.
US Central Command said American forces resumed a naval blockade against vessels transiting to and from Iranian ports and coastal areas at 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday, adding that more than 20 US Navy warships and hundreds of military aircraft are operating across the Middle East.
CENTCOM said in a post on X American forces remain "vigilant, lethal, and ready" as the blockade resumes amid heightened military tensions with Iran.