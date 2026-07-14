Hapag-Lloyd says charging for Strait of Hormuz passage would be wrong
German shipping company Hapag-Lloyd said on Tuesday that charging fees for passage through international waters would be "fundamentally wrong" after US President Donald Trump said he would reinstate a naval blockade on Iran and charge 20% on all cargo shipped through the Strait of Hormuz.
The company told Reuters it could not reliably quantify the financial impact of tensions involving Iran on its business.
India summoned Iran’s deputy ambassador in New Delhi on Tuesday and lodged a strong protest after attacks on two commercial tankers in the Strait of Hormuz killed one Indian sailor and injured 10 others.
India’s foreign ministry said the vessels, MT Al Bahiyah and MT Mombasa, carried 30 Indian nationals among a combined crew of 46.
One of the 12 Indians aboard Al Bahiyah was killed and another injured. Nine of the 18 Indians aboard Mombasa were hurt, including two seriously, the ministry said.
India condemned attacks on seafarers and commercial shipping, warning that violence against civilian vessels and infrastructure was disrupting safe navigation through international waterways.
It also called for an immediate end to the renewed fighting in the region and a return to diplomacy.
Indian diplomatic missions in the UAE were coordinating with local authorities to assist the affected sailors, the ministry added.
Many Iranians with disabilities have lost their living allowances after the State Welfare Organization halted payments from June citing a budget shortfall, the labor-focused news agency ILNA reported on Monday, adding that caregiver and hygiene subsidies have also been delayed.
The cuts, the outlet said, reflected the Islamic Republic's failure to support people covered by the welfare system, particularly those with disabilities, during a deepening economic crisis.
“For me, the question is why they cut my living allowance when even they say my disability is severe and I have developed pressure sores,” 44-year-old Hossein, whose payments stopped last month, told ILNA.
Hossein said the State Welfare Organization also provides no meaningful assistance with medication costs and refused to reimburse expenses from a surgery because it was performed during the past year.
The worsening economic situation, he added, had also reduced the ability of charities to support people with disabilities.
Rising costs deepen hardship
Many people with disabilities, ILNA said, are unable to work and depend largely on modest welfare stipends and subsidies for their livelihoods.
The report argued that deteriorating conditions stem from ineffective state policies and a lack of equal social, economic and political opportunities, warning that services become even more limited outside the capital.
The economic downturn, coupled with sharply higher healthcare and medicine costs, has placed additional strain on people with disabilities, many of whom require continuous medical treatment, rehabilitation services and specialized equipment.
In May, Khabar Online news outlet reported that rising prices for hygiene and medical supplies had affected around 45,000 people living with spinal cord injuries. Prices for essential items including sterile dressings, catheters, catheter bags, syringes and medicines for pressure sores had increased two- to three-fold.
Subsidies cover only days of expenses
Raheleh, a 45-year-old woman with a spinal cord injury, told that the monthly hygiene subsidy of 15 million rials ($8.2) was far below what was needed.
“I have to use disposable catheters every day, and this amount only covers one week or 10 days. It cannot cover the whole month ... I have never had the opportunity to work, so in these conditions of inflation I have no salary,” she said.
She described the monthly caregiver allowance of 42 million rials ($23) as “close to nothing” given her medical expenses, adding that doctor visits, diagnostic tests and transportation costs leave her unable to meet basic needs by the middle of each month.
Fatemeh Abbasi, deputy head of rehabilitation at the State Welfare Organization, said in May that the agency had requested an 80% to 90% increase in caregiver allowances, but implementation depends on government approval.