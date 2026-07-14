Twenty-three crew members were rescued after a bulk carrier collided with another vessel north of Iran’s Qeshm island early on Tuesday, the Hormozgan ports authority said.

According to the statement, the collision caused one of the ships to take on water and prompted an emergency evacuation. The crew were transferred safely to Qeshm island.

A pilot boat and a tug were sent to the scene to manage the situation and investigate the accident, read the statement.