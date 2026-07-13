The British government proscribed Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps under new state-threat powers on Monday, citing activity linked to threats to life and intimidation in the United Kingdom, Sky News reported.

Security Minister Angela Eagle said in a written statement to parliament that the designation would make it a criminal offense to invite support for the IRGC, express supportive views, assist its UK-related activities or accept material benefits from it, according to the report.

The government also designated the Iran-linked Islamic Movement of Companions of the Right and a volunteer corps tied to Russia’s GRU military intelligence agency, the report said.