The British government proscribed Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps under new state-threat powers on Monday, citing activity linked to threats to life and intimidation in the United Kingdom, Sky News reported.
Security Minister Angela Eagle said in a written statement to parliament that the designation would make it a criminal offense to invite support for the IRGC, express supportive views, assist its UK-related activities or accept material benefits from it, according to the report.
The government also designated the Iran-linked Islamic Movement of Companions of the Right and a volunteer corps tied to Russia’s GRU military intelligence agency, the report said.
A tanker traveling east in the Internationally Recommended Transit Corridor was approached by six small boats about 50 nautical miles south of Aden, Yemen, on Monday, UK Maritime Trade Operations said.
One boat came within five cables of the tanker, prompting its armed security team to fire warning shots, UKMTO said. The other five boats remained about one nautical mile away.
Authorities were investigating, and vessels were advised to transit with caution and report suspicious activity.
Yemen’s armed forces said on Monday that they struck the runway at Sanaa airport to prevent an Iranian aircraft from landing.
The military said Iran had insisted on violating Yemeni territory.
Yemen’s defense ministry urged civilians, airport workers and aid organizations to stay away from the airport and its surroundings, saying civilian safety was a priority.
Iranian threats against Italian leaders are unacceptable, Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani told Iran International on Monday.
“It is unacceptable. Italy is not fighting against Iran, so we do not understand this attack against Italy,” Tajani said on the sidelines of an EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting in Brussels.
On Saturday, Tehran municipality-affiliated newspaper Hamshahri published an image of 13 world leaders, including Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, claiming they were on the Islamic Republic’s revenge list.
Tajani said Italy supported democracy, peace and freedom of navigation, describing any effort to block the Strait of Hormuz as a major mistake.
“Freedom of navigation is crucial for us,” he said. “On this, we support the American position, not the Iranian position.”
Plastic waste has become a major environmental challenge in Iran, with poor enforcement of waste management regulations allowing single-use plastics to pollute natural areas and water resources, the country's environment chief said on Sunday.
More than two decades after Iran adopted its Waste Management Law in 2004, large parts of the legislation remain unenforced, leaving serious shortcomings in the management of household, medical, agricultural and industrial waste, Department of Environment chief Shina Ansari said.
“Plastic waste, particularly single-use plastics, has become a serious problem for nature, coastlines, tourist areas and water resources,” Ansari said. “Studies show that microplastics are entering the food chain, water resources and even drinking water, posing a serious threat to human health and the environment.”
Plastic consumption has become a growing environmental concern in Iran, driven largely by the widespread use of shopping bags, disposable tableware, drink bottles and food packaging. A 2024 review of municipal waste found that plastics account for about 7% of Iran’s waste stream by weight.
Enforcement gaps persist
Regulations governing waste disposal and recycling exist, Ansari said, but have only been implemented sporadically, leaving many environmental problems unresolved.
A 2022 regulation intended to reduce plastic bag consumption required manufacturers to phase out bags thinner than 25 microns and imposed obligations on large retailers. Ansari said the measures, like many environmental regulations, have not been properly enforced.
Many countries, she added, have introduced taxes, restrictions or bans on single-use plastic bags even before negotiations on a global plastics treaty are completed.
Short-lived use, long-term pollution
Around 95% of plastic bags in Iran are used only once, typically for between 12 and 20 minutes, before being discarded.
The problem is compounded by weak waste separation and recycling systems. Research on Iran’s plastic-waste sector points to gaps in regulation, enforcement, funding and technology, while informal collectors continue to play a major role in recovering valuable materials. As a result, much plastic waste is buried, openly dumped or left uncollected rather than being processed through an effective circular recycling system.
The bags can remain in the environment for 400 to 500 years before decomposing, contributing to long-term pollution of land and waterways, Ansari said.
The environmental effects are also increasingly visible. Researchers have detected microplastics in landfill areas, along Iran’s Caspian coast and in seawater, sediment and fish from the Persian Gulf.