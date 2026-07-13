US President Donald Trump formally notified Congress that hostilities had resumed in Iran, saying American forces carried out “defensive strikes against targets within Iran” on July 7.

In a letter sent to congressional leaders on Friday and obtained by The New York Times on Monday, Trump said the strikes were conducted under his authority as commander in chief.

The notification is likely to intensify tensions between the White House and Congress over Trump’s authority to continue military operations in Iran without lawmakers’ approval.

Both chambers of Congress have voted to direct Trump to end the war or seek authorization to continue it, while the White House maintains that the president is acting within his constitutional powers.