Iran's Foreign Ministry has accused the United States of flagrantly violating both the recent ceasefire agreement and the UN Charter, saying Washington's attacks over the past 24 hours targeted Iran's transportation infrastructure, commercial shipping, cargo vessels and aviation facilities.

The ministry also accused the US of interfering with Iran's arrangements for the Strait of Hormuz, saying the actions had undermined security and disrupted international commercial shipping.

"Only 25 days have passed since the ceasefire agreement ending the war, yet the US government has violated nearly all aspects of that agreement," the ministry said, describing the attacks as among "the gravest war crimes."

Tehran also said the US had used the territory and facilities of some regional states to launch attacks on Iran, warning neighboring countries against allowing their territory to be used for military operations.

While insisting Iran does not seek war, the ministry said the origin of any attack on Iranian territory would be considered a legitimate target for retaliatory strikes.