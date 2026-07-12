The spokesperson for the Iranian parliament’s national security and foreign policy committee on Sunday praised Iran’s attack on a US base in Qatar as “right, logical and timely,” accusing Doha and Muscat of challenging Tehran’s efforts to establish sovereignty over the Strait of Hormuz.

“They have done more than anyone else to obstruct and undermine the establishment of Iran’s sovereignty over the Strait of Hormuz,” Ebrahim Rezaei wrote on X, referring to Qatar.

“Oman, too, should have understood who the region’s leading power is and should not leave its mark on the devil’s wall,” Rezaei added, before praising “the brave men of the IRGC and the army.”