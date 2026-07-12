Qatar suspends departures of maritime vessels for public safety
Qatar advised users of all maritime vessels, including fishing boats, to temporarily suspend departures until further notice for public safety, the Interior Ministry said on Sunday.
Qatar advised users of all maritime vessels, including fishing boats, to temporarily suspend departures until further notice for public safety, the Interior Ministry said on Sunday.
Mohsen Rezaei, a military adviser to Iran's supreme leader, said Tehran would retain control of the Strait of Hormuz because the waterway was "one of the country's deterrence tools" and played a key role in protecting national security and interests.
Rezaei said Iran would rely on its defense capabilities and national resources to protect the country.
Referring to the killing of former Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, he said, "They killed our father," adding that revenge was part of the Islamic Republic's path and remained "a serious matter that will be pursued."
Iran's Prince Reza Pahlavi mourned the death of US Senator Lindsey Graham on Sunday, calling him a “steadfast friend of the Iranian people” and a defender of freedom.
Pahlavi said Graham had stood with Iranians “when friends were seldom found” and had used his voice to amplify those fighting for justice.
“His support for Iran’s Lion and Sun Revolution earned him the title ‘Uncle Lindsey’ among Iranians. He will be remembered with profound gratitude and deep respect,” Pahlavi said in a post on X.
The Iranian prince extended condolences to Graham’s family, colleagues, the people of South Carolina and the United States.
US Senator Lindsey Graham passed away on Saturday evening after a brief and sudden illness, his office’s communications director said in a post on Graham’s official X account early on Sunday.
Iranian lawmaker Alaeddin Boroujerdi said the White House "will no longer be safe" for US President Donald Trump, saying revenge for the killing of former Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei had become "an obligation" for his followers and "all free people around the world."
Boroujerdi, a member of parliament's National Security Committee, said Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and "their agents" should expect "the hand of divine revenge" to be carried out by "the free people of the world," adding that "no place in the world, not even the White House, will be safe" for them.
He also said retaliation had become "a global movement" rather than "a limited response."
The United Arab Emirates said on Sunday that missile threats detected earlier in the day were outside its borders, adding that the situation remained stable.
The National Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Authority said there were no current indications of concern and that national monitoring systems were operating around the clock at full readiness.
It said precautionary alerts were issued proactively even when the likelihood of impact was low.
The authority said relevant agencies were continuing to monitor developments and would provide updates through official channels.
Kuwait condemned Iranian attacks on the country on Sunday, saying they violated its sovereignty and posed a direct threat to its security and stability.
Kuwait’s foreign ministry said the attacks earlier in the day showed a repeated hostile approach by Iran and a serious breach of international law, the UN Charter and UN Security Council Resolution 2817.
The ministry said continued attacks would sharply escalate tensions, deepen regional instability and undermine diplomatic efforts to reduce escalation and resolve crises peacefully.
It said Kuwait’s security, sovereignty and territorial integrity were a “red line,” adding that the country reserved its right to take all necessary measures to protect itself under international law.