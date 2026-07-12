Mohsen Rezaei, a military adviser to Iran's supreme leader, said Tehran would retain control of the Strait of Hormuz because the waterway was "one of the country's deterrence tools" and played a key role in protecting national security and interests.

Rezaei said Iran would rely on its defense capabilities and national resources to protect the country.

Referring to the killing of former Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, he said, "They killed our father," adding that revenge was part of the Islamic Republic's path and remained "a serious matter that will be pursued."