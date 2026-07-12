US forces have the capability to take control of the Strait of Hormuz if President Donald Trump chooses to pursue that course, retired Gen. Frank McKenzie, a former commander of US Central Command, said on CBS News’ Face the Nation program.

“The US Navy doesn’t love to do that, but they’re very good at it,” McKenzie said, adding that the operation would involve deploying US ships into the narrow waterway.

He said Iran’s leadership typically responds to military force and intense pressure as Trump seeks a diplomatic solution.

“If you want to gain concessions from Iran, you have to directly pressure the regime, and you have to do so in a way that perhaps is existential to them,” McKenzie said.