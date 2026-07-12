IRNA reports more than 10 explosions in Jask
Iran’s state-run IRNA news agency reported that more than 10 explosions were heard in Jask, with the exact location of the reported attack unclear.
Iran’s state-run IRNA news agency reported that more than 10 explosions were heard in Jask, with the exact location of the reported attack unclear.
US Central Command said on Saturday its forces launched a third round of strikes against Iran this week after the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps allegedly attacked the M/V GFS Galaxy, a Cyprus-flagged container ship transiting the Strait of Hormuz.
CENTCOM said a civilian crew member is missing and the vessel cannot continue its voyage due to an onboard fire and significant engine-room damage.
“In response, the United States is imposing a heavy cost by continuing to degrade Iran’s ability to attack civilian mariners and commercial ships freely transiting the strait. The strikes are being carried out at the direction of the Commander in Chief,” CENTCOM posted on X.
IRGC Commander-in-Chief Brigadier General Ahmad Vahidi said on Saturday Iran’s demand for revenge over what he called US-Israeli aggression would remain a lasting priority, adding that those who carried out, ordered and supported the actions would be held accountable.
Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Navy announced on Saturday that the Strait of Hormuz had been closed until further notice, accusing foreign powers of interfering with shipping routes in the strategic waterway.
The IRGC said one vessel was struck by a warning shot after ignoring orders to change course, adding that any further US or allied action in response would face a "severe" retaliation.
Iran's Revolutionary Guard on Saturday published a new image of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei, saying he was in "complete health" amid what it described as attempts by his opponents to spread doubts about his condition. The image was published by the official website of the Supreme Leader's office, according to the IRGC's press channel on X.
Iranian lawmaker Meisam Zohourian said on Saturday Tehran should not delay economic reforms by relying on the prospect of sanctions relief or large-scale reconstruction plans following the suspension of hostilities.
Zohourian said a significant part of Iran’s administrative system had previously focused on the "failed project" of securing immediate sanctions removal instead of preparing for sanctions as a medium-term reality.
“The aggressor enemy has understood that through selling illusions — from a $1.5 trillion reconstruction fund and a $300 billion rebuilding plan to the complete lifting of sanctions — it can delay the entirely achievable second project, namely reducing the impact of sanctions through economic reforms, in favor of the first project, and in this way further economically and socially weaken Iran,” he posted on X.