Former US Middle East envoy Dennis Ross said on Saturday the latest US military strikes on Iran were unlikely to deter Tehran, arguing its leaders believe attacks on commercial shipping strengthen their control over the Strait of Hormuz.

“Our current military strikes will produce very little against Iran. If they are meant to show the Iranians the cost of attacks again at ships, they will fail. Iran’s leaders think they gain more from their attacks since they show control of the Straits,” he posted on X.