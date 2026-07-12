Explosions heard in Doha as Qatar issues security alert - report
Explosions were heard in Doha on Saturday as Qatar’s government sent a security alert to mobile phones, Reuters reported, citing a witness.
Explosions were heard in Doha on Saturday as Qatar’s government sent a security alert to mobile phones, Reuters reported, citing a witness.
Former US Middle East envoy Dennis Ross said on Saturday the latest US military strikes on Iran were unlikely to deter Tehran, arguing its leaders believe attacks on commercial shipping strengthen their control over the Strait of Hormuz.
“Our current military strikes will produce very little against Iran. If they are meant to show the Iranians the cost of attacks again at ships, they will fail. Iran’s leaders think they gain more from their attacks since they show control of the Straits,” he posted on X.
The United Arab Emirates' Ministry of Defense said on Saturday its air defense systems were actively engaging Iranian missile and drone attacks, adding that sounds heard across parts of the country were the result of intercepting ballistic missiles, cruise missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles.
US Central Command said on Saturday its forces launched a third round of strikes against Iran this week after the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps allegedly attacked the M/V GFS Galaxy, a Cyprus-flagged container ship transiting the Strait of Hormuz.
CENTCOM said a civilian crew member is missing and the vessel cannot continue its voyage due to an onboard fire and significant engine-room damage.
“In response, the United States is imposing a heavy cost by continuing to degrade Iran’s ability to attack civilian mariners and commercial ships freely transiting the strait. The strikes are being carried out at the direction of the Commander in Chief,” CENTCOM posted on X.
IRGC Commander-in-Chief Brigadier General Ahmad Vahidi said on Saturday Iran’s demand for revenge over what he called US-Israeli aggression would remain a lasting priority, adding that those who carried out, ordered and supported the actions would be held accountable.
Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Navy announced on Saturday that the Strait of Hormuz had been closed until further notice, accusing foreign powers of interfering with shipping routes in the strategic waterway.
The IRGC said one vessel was struck by a warning shot after ignoring orders to change course, adding that any further US or allied action in response would face a "severe" retaliation.