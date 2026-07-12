India condemned an attack on the commercial vessel GFS Galaxy off the coast of Oman on Sunday, saying one Indian national was missing and 10 others had been rescued.

India’s Ministry of External Affairs said 11 Indian nationals were on board the vessel and that its embassy in Oman was coordinating with Omani authorities in the search and rescue operation.

“The continuing incidents of attacks on commercial shipping in the region are deeply worrisome,” the ministry said.

India called for immediate de-escalation and a diplomatic solution, saying attacks on commercial shipping and civilian infrastructure must end.

It said free and unimpeded navigation and commerce through international waterways must be restored in line with international law.

Earlier, US Central Command said it had launched a third round of strikes against Iran this week after IRGC forces attacked the GFS Galaxy, a Cyprus-flagged container ship transiting the Strait of Hormuz.