Iran struck US-linked sites in five countries, IRGC media says
The Revolutionary Guards-affiliated Tasnim news agency said Iranian forces had struck US-linked targets in Jordan, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain and Oman in response to US attacks.
The Revolutionary Guards-affiliated Tasnim news agency said Iranian forces had struck US-linked targets in Jordan, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain and Oman in response to US attacks.
India condemned an attack on the commercial vessel GFS Galaxy off the coast of Oman on Sunday, saying one Indian national was missing and 10 others had been rescued.
India’s Ministry of External Affairs said 11 Indian nationals were on board the vessel and that its embassy in Oman was coordinating with Omani authorities in the search and rescue operation.
“The continuing incidents of attacks on commercial shipping in the region are deeply worrisome,” the ministry said.
India called for immediate de-escalation and a diplomatic solution, saying attacks on commercial shipping and civilian infrastructure must end.
It said free and unimpeded navigation and commerce through international waterways must be restored in line with international law.
Earlier, US Central Command said it had launched a third round of strikes against Iran this week after IRGC forces attacked the GFS Galaxy, a Cyprus-flagged container ship transiting the Strait of Hormuz.
Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar urged Iran to follow the path of de-escalation and restraint in line with the MoU with Washington, Pakistan’s foreign ministry said on Sunday.
Dar made the remarks in a phone call with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, according to the ministry.
The two discussed the evolving regional situation, with Dar saying dialogue and diplomacy remained the only viable path to resolving disputes and achieving lasting peace and stability in the region.
Dar also expressed Islamabad’s readiness to keep playing a constructive role in maintaining regional peace and stability.
The crew of a container ship damaged in an incident 9 nautical miles east of Oman has been rescued by local authorities after abandoning the vessel, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said on Sunday.
UKMTO said the ship sustained damage to its stern, causing a fire on board. The crew initially abandoned the vessel and boarded a lifeboat before being rescued, it said.
Authorities were continuing to investigate the incident, while UKMTO advised vessels transiting the area to exercise caution and report any suspicious activity.
Iran's Foreign Ministry gave details on talks held by Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and his Omani counterpart in Muscat on Saturday, saying they focused on future arrangements for managing shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.
Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said the talks, attended by legal and technical delegations from both countries, covered "the security and safety of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz," while respecting "the sovereign rights of the two coastal states," international law and Clause 5 of the Islamabad memorandum of understanding.
Baghaei said Iran believed "future arrangements for managing traffic in the Strait of Hormuz must be made through consultations between the two coastal states" and should take account of "recent months' developments, especially the imposed US-Israeli war and its security consequences for shipping."
He said Iran and Oman agreed to continue political, legal and technical talks to reach "a common understanding" on maritime security in the strait, adding that a Qatari delegation attended part of the discussions.
Iranian authorities on Saturday instructed pro-government street gatherings to continue until Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei orders them to end.
The directive, carried by the state-run ISNA news agency, described participants as Iran’s “summoned people” and said the gatherings had expanded with the supreme leader’s approval and guidance.
It said government supporters remained in mourning and were seeking revenge for those killed in the war, particularly former Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, and should therefore remain in public squares until further notice.
The nightly gatherings began after Ali Khamenei’s death was announced at the start of the war in late February. Government institutions sustained them through speeches, religious ceremonies, patriotic performances and food distribution, while state media portrayed them as evidence of national unity and support for the Islamic Republic.
The phrase “summoned people” echoes remarks Ali Khamenei made before the war, when he said God would mobilize the public during a national crisis and that “the people would finish the job.”
The rallies later became a means of political pressure, with participants chanting against officials involved in negotiations with Washington. Some accused negotiators of betraying those killed in the war and called for talks with the United States to be halted.
Ali Khomeini, a grandson of Islamic Republic founder Ruhollah Khomeini, reinforced that position on Friday, saying negotiations with the United States should not be viewed as a path to peace.
“Negotiation means war; war has different forms,” he said, adding that anyone seeking peace with Washington was a traitor.
The gatherings have also highlighted the government’s shifting approach to women without the mandatory hijab. While some clerics criticized their presence, other officials welcomed them as part of a broader pro-government front.
Mojtaba Khamenei has not been seen in public since the war began, including after his father’s death, the announcement of his succession and Ali Khamenei’s burial. His positions have so far been conveyed only through written statements.