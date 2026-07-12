Iran's Prince Reza Pahlavi mourned the death of US Senator Lindsey Graham on Sunday, calling him a “steadfast friend of the Iranian people” and a defender of freedom.

Pahlavi said Graham had stood with Iranians “when friends were seldom found” and had used his voice to amplify those fighting for justice.

“His support for Iran’s Lion and Sun Revolution earned him the title ‘Uncle Lindsey’ among Iranians. He will be remembered with profound gratitude and deep respect,” Pahlavi said in a post on X.

The Iranian prince extended condolences to Graham’s family, colleagues, the people of South Carolina and the United States.

US Senator Lindsey Graham passed away on Saturday evening after a brief and sudden illness, his office’s communications director said in a post on Graham’s official X account early on Sunday.