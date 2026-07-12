Saudi FM discusses Iranian attacks, Hormuz with regional counterparts
Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan held calls with his counterparts in Qatar, Oman, Bahrain and Jordan to discuss regional developments, efforts to de-escalate tensions and freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, Saudi state news agency SPA reported Sunday.
The officials reaffirmed their condemnation of repeated Iranian attacks against countries in the region and rejected actions that could undermine state sovereignty or threaten regional security and stability, SPA said.