Iranian student activist Motahare Goonei said she had been ordered to appear before Branch 26 of Tehran’s Revolutionary Court, presided over by Judge Iman Afshari, on alleged charges of “propaganda against the system.”

In a post on X on Sunday, she said she had been warned that publishing the summons would itself be considered “a crime.”

Goonei, a former dentistry student, has been repeatedly arrested and prosecuted over her activism and social media posts. She previously served time in Evin Prison and was sentenced in 2025 to 21 months in prison on charges including “propaganda against the establishment” and “insulting the supreme leader.”

Judge Afshari was sanctioned by the United Kingdom in December 2022 as part of measures targeting Iranian judicial officials involved in prosecuting protesters, and by the European Union in January 2026 over serious human rights violations.