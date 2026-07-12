US Central Command said on Saturday its forces launched a third round of strikes against Iran this week after the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps allegedly attacked the M/V GFS Galaxy, a Cyprus-flagged container ship transiting the Strait of Hormuz.

CENTCOM said a civilian crew member is missing and the vessel cannot continue its voyage due to an onboard fire and significant engine-room damage.

“In response, the United States is imposing a heavy cost by continuing to degrade Iran’s ability to attack civilian mariners and commercial ships freely transiting the strait. The strikes are being carried out at the direction of the Commander in Chief,” CENTCOM posted on X.



