Maritime center says southern Strait of Hormuz route remains open
The Joint Maritime Information Center said on Sunday that the southern route through the Strait of Hormuz remained available and had been expanded to allow two-way traffic, despite an Iranian announcement that the waterway was closed.
The center kept the regional maritime threat level at "severe" and warned vessels of mine risks in the traditional shipping lane. It said ships could use the southern route without coordination and that no authority was regulating passage or charging a fee.