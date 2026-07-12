US Senator Lindsey Graham spoke with President Donald Trump by phone on Saturday night and was told that Trump was preparing fresh strikes against Iran following another attack on commercial ships in the Strait of Hormuz, Axios reported.

Graham had briefed Trump on his recent trip to Ukraine and a Russia sanctions bill he wanted the Senate to consider soon. Shortly afterward, he told another person that he was feeling unwell but planned to seek medical attention on Sunday morning after appearing on NBC’s “Meet the Press.”

“I can’t die now. I still need to do the Russia sanctions, get Iran sorted out and do Israeli-Saudi normalization,” Graham joked.

Graham passed away several hours later, the report said.