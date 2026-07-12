Iranian Kurdish opposition camp targeted by drone in Iraq - Reuters
A drone attack targeted a camp belonging to an Iranian Kurdish opposition group in Iraq’s eastern Sulaymaniyah province, Reuters reported, citing security sources.
A drone attack targeted a camp belonging to an Iranian Kurdish opposition group in Iraq’s eastern Sulaymaniyah province, Reuters reported, citing security sources.
US Senator Lindsey Graham spoke with President Donald Trump by phone on Saturday night and was told that Trump was preparing fresh strikes against Iran following another attack on commercial ships in the Strait of Hormuz, Axios reported.
Graham had briefed Trump on his recent trip to Ukraine and a Russia sanctions bill he wanted the Senate to consider soon. Shortly afterward, he told another person that he was feeling unwell but planned to seek medical attention on Sunday morning after appearing on NBC’s “Meet the Press.”
“I can’t die now. I still need to do the Russia sanctions, get Iran sorted out and do Israeli-Saudi normalization,” Graham joked.
Graham passed away several hours later, the report said.
UN Secretary-General António Guterres called for an immediate end to renewed military confrontations involving Iran and the United States, warning that a return to full-scale hostilities would have catastrophic consequences for the region and global economy.
“These attacks must all stop,” Guterres wrote on X.
“I urge Iran and the US to urgently resume negotiations and to address outstanding issues through diplomacy,” he added.
US forces have the capability to take control of the Strait of Hormuz if President Donald Trump chooses to pursue that course, retired Gen. Frank McKenzie, a former commander of US Central Command, said on CBS News’ Face the Nation program.
“The US Navy doesn’t love to do that, but they’re very good at it,” McKenzie said, adding that the operation would involve deploying US ships into the narrow waterway.
He said Iran’s leadership typically responds to military force and intense pressure as Trump seeks a diplomatic solution.
“If you want to gain concessions from Iran, you have to directly pressure the regime, and you have to do so in a way that perhaps is existential to them,” McKenzie said.
The spokesperson for the Iranian parliament’s national security and foreign policy committee on Sunday praised Iran’s attack on a US base in Qatar as “right, logical and timely,” accusing Doha and Muscat of challenging Tehran’s efforts to establish sovereignty over the Strait of Hormuz.
“They have done more than anyone else to obstruct and undermine the establishment of Iran’s sovereignty over the Strait of Hormuz,” Ebrahim Rezaei wrote on X, referring to Qatar.
“Oman, too, should have understood who the region’s leading power is and should not leave its mark on the devil’s wall,” Rezaei added, before praising “the brave men of the IRGC and the army.”
US Ambassador to the United Nations Mike Waltz on Sunday rejected a claim by an unnamed US official cited by CNN that Iran had mistakenly targeted commercial vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz, saying the latest attack showed otherwise.
“Are we supposed to believe that some junior officers are going rogue and firing on ships, but yet face no consequences from a dictatorial hierarchy-based entity like the IRGC? I don’t buy it,” Waltz told ABC.
The unnamed US official told CNN on Friday that Iran had acknowledged in communications with Washington that earlier strikes on merchant ships were a mistake. US Central Command said, however, that Iran “blatantly attacked” another vessel in the Strait on Saturday.
Waltz accused Iran of violating international law by attacking neighboring countries, civilian shipping and infrastructure, but said technical talks between Tehran and Washington were continuing despite Iran’s leadership being “incredibly difficult to deal with.”