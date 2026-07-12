Iran says strikes on US bases are lawful self-defense
Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said Sunday that Tehran’s strikes on US military bases and assets in the southern Persian Gulf were a lawful exercise of self-defense, rejecting the UN’s characterization of the conflict as a “military confrontation.”
“This is not a ‘military confrontation.’ It is the continuation of a blatant and unprovoked act of aggression initiated on 28 February by the United States and Israel,” Baghaei wrote on X in response to a statement by the UN secretary-general’s spokesperson.