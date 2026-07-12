Iran says communications tower hit in Kerman province attack
An Iranian provincial official said a communications tower in the southern highlands of Kerman province was hit in attacks on Sunday morning.
An Iranian provincial official said a communications tower in the southern highlands of Kerman province was hit in attacks on Sunday morning.
The crew of a container ship damaged in an incident 9 nautical miles east of Oman has been rescued by local authorities after abandoning the vessel, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said on Sunday.
UKMTO said the ship sustained damage to its stern, causing a fire on board. The crew initially abandoned the vessel and boarded a lifeboat before being rescued, it said.
Authorities were continuing to investigate the incident, while UKMTO advised vessels transiting the area to exercise caution and report any suspicious activity.
Iran's Foreign Ministry gave details on talks held by Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and his Omani counterpart in Muscat on Saturday, saying they focused on future arrangements for managing shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.
Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said the talks, attended by legal and technical delegations from both countries, covered "the security and safety of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz," while respecting "the sovereign rights of the two coastal states," international law and Clause 5 of the Islamabad memorandum of understanding.
Baghaei said Iran believed "future arrangements for managing traffic in the Strait of Hormuz must be made through consultations between the two coastal states" and should take account of "recent months' developments, especially the imposed US-Israeli war and its security consequences for shipping."
He said Iran and Oman agreed to continue political, legal and technical talks to reach "a common understanding" on maritime security in the strait, adding that a Qatari delegation attended part of the discussions.
Iranian authorities on Saturday instructed pro-government street gatherings to continue until Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei orders them to end.
The directive, carried by the state-run ISNA news agency, described participants as Iran’s “summoned people” and said the gatherings had expanded with the supreme leader’s approval and guidance.
It said government supporters remained in mourning and were seeking revenge for those killed in the war, particularly former Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, and should therefore remain in public squares until further notice.
The nightly gatherings began after Ali Khamenei’s death was announced at the start of the war in late February. Government institutions sustained them through speeches, religious ceremonies, patriotic performances and food distribution, while state media portrayed them as evidence of national unity and support for the Islamic Republic.
The phrase “summoned people” echoes remarks Ali Khamenei made before the war, when he said God would mobilize the public during a national crisis and that “the people would finish the job.”
The rallies later became a means of political pressure, with participants chanting against officials involved in negotiations with Washington. Some accused negotiators of betraying those killed in the war and called for talks with the United States to be halted.
Ali Khomeini, a grandson of Islamic Republic founder Ruhollah Khomeini, reinforced that position on Friday, saying negotiations with the United States should not be viewed as a path to peace.
“Negotiation means war; war has different forms,” he said, adding that anyone seeking peace with Washington was a traitor.
The gatherings have also highlighted the government’s shifting approach to women without the mandatory hijab. While some clerics criticized their presence, other officials welcomed them as part of a broader pro-government front.
Mojtaba Khamenei has not been seen in public since the war began, including after his father’s death, the announcement of his succession and Ali Khamenei’s burial. His positions have so far been conveyed only through written statements.
Iranian officials said 10 enemy projectiles struck four locations in Bushehr county early on Sunday.
Bushehr Governor Mohammad Mozafari said three locations in the city of Bushehr and one area near the town of Choghadak were hit between 2:45 a.m. and 3:00 a.m., according to the official IRNA news agency.
He said there had been no casualties so far.
Hossein Shariatmadari, editor of the hardline Kayhan newspaper, said the United Arab Emirates should be added to Iran's list of military targets, saying it had become "an arms depot" and a base for Israeli fighter jets and US refueling aircraft.
"If the range of our missiles and drones is not yet enough to strike US territory, why do we not attack Israel, which is the closest US state to Iran?" Shariatmadari wrote in a column.
He added that attacks on Israeli infrastructure and sensitive sites would deliver "devastating and severe blows" to the United States.