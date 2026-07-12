Iran’s recently created Persian Gulf Strait Authority said on Sunday that transit through the Strait of Hormuz was not possible at present, citing what it called "recent illegal movements" by US military forces in the region.

The authority said on its X account that requests for passage would be reviewed and permits issued according to schedule once stability and calm were restored.

The statement came shortly after US Central Command said the Strait of Hormuz remained open and that traffic was flowing through the international waterway.