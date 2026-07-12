The number of merchant vessels waiting west of the Strait of Hormuz dropped below 700 as shipping traffic through the strategic waterway slows amid renewed Iran-US tensions, according to maritime tracking data cited by Hellenic Shipping News.

The report said fewer vessels are remaining in the area as operators reassess the risks of transiting the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for global energy shipments. Shipping activity has fallen sharply, with analysts reporting that many vessels have altered routes or reduced movements amid security concerns.