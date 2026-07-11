Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi said a US decision to ease export controls on the United Arab Emirates amounted to official proof that Abu Dhabi supported Washington’s military operation against Iran.

“This is Washington’s official admission and a document of Abu Dhabi’s disgrace,” Gharibabadi wrote on X. “It carries direct international responsibility and legal consequences. The UAE must be held accountable.”

The US Commerce Department said Friday it was upgrading the UAE’s status under export control rules in recognition of its role as a US Major Defense Partner and its support for US national security interests, “including Operation Epic Fury.”

The changes will expand the UAE’s access to US-controlled military, dual-use and advanced computing technology, including drones, AI chips and servers.

Iran repeatedly struck targets in the UAE during the war, with Iranian officials justifying the attacks by citing the country’s hosting of US military facilities and cooperation with Israel.