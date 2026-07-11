A coalition of conservative foreign policy experts, Iran advocates and digital freedom groups urged Congress to include legislation aimed at helping Iranians bypass internet censorship in the 2027 National Defense Authorization Act, The Hill reported.

The coalition sent a letter to Senate leadership and the bipartisan leaders of the Senate Armed Services Committee backing the Iran Human Rights, Internet Freedom, and Accountability Act and the Feasibility Review of Emerging Equipment for Digital Open Media (FREEDOM) Act.

“Internet shutdowns have become one of the regime’s most powerful tools of repression – facilitating violence, mass arrests, and grave human rights abuses while preventing Iranians from communicating with one another and the outside world,” the letter said.