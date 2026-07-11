US President Donald Trump said Friday that 1,000 missiles were “locked and loaded” and aimed at Iran, warning of overwhelming military retaliation if Tehran attempted to assassinate him.
“1,000 missiles are locked and loaded and aimed at the Islamic Republic of Iran, with thousands more to immediately follow, should the Iranian government act on its threat, pronounced in many corners of the globe, to assassinate, or attempt to assassinate, the sitting president of the United States of America, in this case, me,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.
Trump said orders had already been issued and that the US military would remain prepared for one year, subject to extension, “to completely decimate and destroy all areas of Iran.” He ended the post with the phrase: “Praise be to Allah!”
The warning followed coordinated Friday sermons and an official statement by Iran’s Friday Prayer Policy Council calling for revenge over the killing of Ali Khamenei.
The USS Boxer amphibious assault ship and its embarked 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit were temporarily sidelined during the early weeks of the war with Iran because of an engine-related malfunction, Newsmax reported on Friday, citing three officials familiar with the incident.
The setback came as the US was imposing a maritime blockade around Iranian ports and weighing options including a possible operation against Kharg Island, the report added.
The report said the Boxer’s main circulation pump, which cools the ship’s engine, failed while the vessel was en route to the Middle East after accelerating its deployment by several weeks. The ship remained at the US-UK base on Diego Garcia in the Indian Ocean while awaiting replacement parts and repairs, leaving Marine forces aboard unable to join planned operations during a critical period.
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Friday the United States violated the memorandum of understanding between the two countries following new sanctions announced by Washington.
“Iran has so far kept its word, unlike the so-called US Treasury Secretary who is violating Para 9 of the MoU. That violation follows other violations and missteps by the United States. Reality check: There can only be mutual compliance,” Araghchi posted on X.
IRGC General Abdolreza Hajati said on Friday recent remarks by US President Donald Trump pushed Iranians back toward the spirit of the 1979 revolution.
“Trump, through his ignorance, caused people to return to 1979 and take to the streets carrying flags and chanting, Trump must be killed,” Hajati said.
Speaking at a memorial ceremony in Khuzestan province, Hajati added several countries sought to host the funeral procession of Iran's slain leader, but only Iraq was granted permission.
A coalition of conservative foreign policy experts, Iran advocates and digital freedom groups urged Congress to include legislation aimed at helping Iranians bypass internet censorship in the 2027 National Defense Authorization Act, The Hill reported.
The coalition sent a letter to Senate leadership and the bipartisan leaders of the Senate Armed Services Committee backing the Iran Human Rights, Internet Freedom, and Accountability Act and the Feasibility Review of Emerging Equipment for Digital Open Media (FREEDOM) Act.
“Internet shutdowns have become one of the regime’s most powerful tools of repression – facilitating violence, mass arrests, and grave human rights abuses while preventing Iranians from communicating with one another and the outside world,” the letter said.