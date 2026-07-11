Iranian lawmaker Meisam Zohourian said on Saturday Tehran should not delay economic reforms by relying on the prospect of sanctions relief or large-scale reconstruction plans following the suspension of hostilities.

Zohourian said a significant part of Iran’s administrative system had previously focused on the "failed project" of securing immediate sanctions removal instead of preparing for sanctions as a medium-term reality.

“The aggressor enemy has understood that through selling illusions — from a $1.5 trillion reconstruction fund and a $300 billion rebuilding plan to the complete lifting of sanctions — it can delay the entirely achievable second project, namely reducing the impact of sanctions through economic reforms, in favor of the first project, and in this way further economically and socially weaken Iran,” he posted on X.