Iran, US, Pakistan and Qatar plan four-way call — Al Hadath
Iran, Pakistan, the United States and Qatar are expected to hold a four-way telephone call in the near future, Al Hadath reported, citing informed sources.
Iran, Pakistan, the United States and Qatar are expected to hold a four-way telephone call in the near future, Al Hadath reported, citing informed sources.
The US Treasury on Friday sanctioned Iranian tycoon Ali Ansari, citing his links to Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei and the Revolutionary Guards, as part of a broader action targeting Iran’s financial networks.
The Office of Foreign Assets Control added Ansari, seven other individuals and five companies to its sanctions blacklist. The entities include several Iranian exchange houses and companies based in Dubai, Hong Kong and Saint Kitts and Nevis.
The six designated entities include Lavasani and Partners General Partnership Company and Mohammad Darbani and Partners Exchange General Partnership Company in Tehran, and Mohsen Khandan and Partners General Partnership Company, also known as Khandan Exchange, in Shiraz. The other three are CDM Trading Limited in Hong Kong, Naba Alzaki Raw Materials Trading LLC in Dubai and Smart Global Limited in Saint Kitts and Nevis.
OFAC also designated Smart Global Limited, a Saint Kitts-based holding company linked to Ansari, while issuing General License Y to permit the wind-down of transactions involving the firm.
Ansari, who holds Iranian, Cypriot and Saint Kitts and Nevis citizenship, was designated under counterterrorism and Iran-related sanctions authorities.
The other seven sanctioned individuals were listed in Iran and linked by OFAC to the three exchange companies.
New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani said a proposed meeting between his international affairs commissioner and Iran’s ambassador to the UN would not go ahead, adding that he had been unaware of the request until contacted by the press.
“That meeting did not take place. It will not take place. And I did not know about it until there was a press inquiry regarding it,” he told reporters.
Mamdani said Commissioner Ana María Archila acknowledged that pursuing the meeting had been an error and that his office was developing a new process for handling meeting requests.
He added that the request had come from outside the International Affairs Office rather than originating within it.
As Iran navigates renewed confrontation with the United States and uncertainty over a fragile diplomatic process, a deeper crisis is returning to the center of public debate: how much longer ordinary Iranians can absorb the economic cost.
Outlets from different political camps are warning of mounting pressure from inflation, falling purchasing power, unemployment and infrastructure failures, even as they sharply disagree over who is responsible.
Independent and reformist-leaning publications such as Sharq, Etemad and Tose’e Irani have focused on the rising cost of basic goods, reporting that food prices have surged far beyond wage growth.
They point to basic commodities such as bread, poultry and vegetable oil rising between 130% and more than 200%, while wages cover only a fraction of estimated household costs.
Even outlets close to the government, including ILNA and Etemad, have highlighted the growing gap between income and survival, noting that the minimum wage of around 16.6 million tomans covers less than 40% of the estimated 45-million-toman basic subsistence basket for an average family.
Beyond inflation and market instability, Iranian media have also focused on a worsening infrastructure crisis.
Severe rolling summer blackouts have returned, disrupting factories, increasing pressure on businesses and making daily life harder during peak heat.
The search for blame mirrors Tehran’s broader political divisions.
Moderate and reformist outlets such as Sharq, Etemad and Arman Melli emphasize structural failures, isolation and the economic toll of years of confrontation.
They argue that sanctions, conflict, damaged infrastructure and policy failures have intensified pressure on the economy.
Some commentators have warned of an “inflation bomb” and questioned whether decision-makers understand the “accumulation of public dissatisfaction.”
Earlier this week, Jahan Sanat published industrial analyst Alireza Mahdiyeh’s commentary under the headline “The sound of an inflation bomb,” citing Central Bank figures that he said showed the economy facing one of its worst periods in decades.
“Inflation has now reached even the price of bread,” he wrote. “Bread is still available, but more expensive than before. Yet inflation in bread does not give the baker more bread. It only means that what reaches people’s tables is smaller and less than before.”
Moderate outlets have also pointed to domestic policy decisions, including severe internet restrictions and blackouts, arguing they have damaged the digital economy and created widespread “hidden unemployment.”
Hardline dailies Kayhan and Resalat offered a different diagnosis, placing responsibility on the United States and Israel.
They argue that Washington’s declaration that the June interim agreement is “dead,” combined with renewed military pressure, proves that Western economic warfare is driving instability.
These outlets have also accused “economic saboteurs,” domestic speculators and merchants of manipulating currency markets and hoarding essential goods.
The proposed solutions reveal two competing visions for Iran’s future.
Hardliners have called for a “resistance economy,” including tighter controls on markets, action against price gouging and expanded rationing networks.
Moderate economists and commentators writing for outlets such as Donya-ye-Eghtesad argue that internal crackdowns cannot solve deeper structural problems.
They say economic stability depends on reducing tensions, restoring international trade, easing restrictions on businesses and creating conditions for investment and reconstruction.
But optimism remains limited as the damaged diplomatic process between Tehran and Washington offers little immediate relief.
As economist Mehdi Pazouki told reform-leaning Fararu, further escalation could push the country into even more dangerous territory.
“If Israel’s warmongering policies and the hardline approaches of certain actors inside Iran intensify, there is a serious possibility that we will move toward hyperinflation and the dollarization of the economy,” he said.
Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said Friday that negotiations with the United States should be conducted only by those prepared for war, warning that Tehran would respond if Washington violated its understanding with Iran.
Speaking during a meeting with Indonesian People’s Consultative Assembly Speaker Ahmad Muzani, Ghalibaf said he had told the US vice president during negotiations that Tehran had no trust in Washington.
Ghalibaf said Iran had never abandoned its defense preparedness and would stand firmly against the United States if it betrayed the agreement.
He said the United States, Israel and NATO had failed to force Iran into surrender during the recent war, adding that the conflict would not end with Iran giving in.
US Deputy Ambassador to the United Nations Tammy Bruce told an emergency Security Council session that Washington remained open to diplomacy with Iran, but warned talks could not continue while Tehran was breaching basic obligations.
“While dialogue remains possible, the US can’t negotiate while Iran reneges on simple obligations, like don’t shoot on civilian objects. If you shoot at civilian objects or ships, we will respond,” Bruce said, adding that “President Trump prefers peace.”
Bruce said Iran had violated international law and Security Council resolutions, arguing that such actions “cannot be met with council equivocation and obstruction.”