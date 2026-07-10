The National Security (State Threats) Act 2026 gives the Home Secretary authority to designate organizations reasonably believed to be involved in foreign power threat activity if doing so is considered necessary to protect the UK's safety or interests.

The legislation follows a 2025 review by Jonathan Hall KC, the UK's Independent Reviewer of Terrorism and State Threat Legislation, which recommended introducing proscription-style powers for state-linked organizations. Hall said the new framework would, for example, allow the government to designate the IRGC.

"Keeping our country and communities safe is the first duty of any government," Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood said. "Under these new powers, we're going further to dismantle and deter hostile activity."

The law makes it a criminal offence to support, assist or receive a material benefit from a designated organization, with penalties of up to 14 years in prison.

It is intended to target groups acting on behalf of foreign states, including those accused of targeting dissidents, carrying out cyber attacks or threatening critical infrastructure.

The IRGC is already designated as a terrorist organization by the United States and Canada and several other countries. The new legislation does not automatically designate any organization, but provides the legal mechanism for ministers to do so if they consider the statutory tests have been met.

The Home Office said designations will be made without delay when judged necessary, while exemptions remain for legitimate diplomatic, humanitarian and journalistic engagement.