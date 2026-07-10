Vance, Witkoff, Kushner in contact with Qatar over Iran diplomacy - CBS
US Vice President JD Vance, special envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner have been in contact with Qatari officials this week as part of diplomatic efforts related to Iran, CBS News reported Friday citing a source familiar with the discussions.
The report said the contacts came as Qatar, Pakistan and other mediators sought to ease tensions following the recent escalation between the United States and Iran, though it was unclear how much progress had been made.