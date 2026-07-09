Pakistan, Qatar working to revive US-Iran talks - CNN
Pakistan and Qatar are working to bring the United States and Iran back to the negotiating table, CNN reported citing regional sources.
Pakistan and Qatar are working to bring the United States and Iran back to the negotiating table, CNN reported citing regional sources.
Saudi Arabia and the Gulf Cooperation Council in separate statements on Thursday condemned Iran’s attacks on Kuwait, Bahrain and Jordan and warned against threats to regional security and freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz.
The Saudi Foreign Ministry said the attacks violated the sovereignty of “brotherly countries” and called for an immediate halt to all Iranian attacks on countries in the region.
In a separate statement, the GCC called for the Strait of Hormuz to remain open, rejected any unilateral arrangements and urged guarantees for freedom of navigation without tolls or passage fees.
The council said Iran bore full responsibility for the attacks and that any attack on one GCC member state was a direct attack on all.
The US Army has completed its investigation into the deadly Iranian attack on US forces in Kuwait earlier this year, and Gold Star families are expected to be briefed Thursday on its findings, CBS News reported, citing sources.
Six Americans were killed in the March 1 strike on a tactical operations center at the Port of Shuaiba in Kuwait, one of several US-allied countries in the Persian Gulf region hit by intense Iranian missile and drone attacks after the US and Israel launched Operation Epic Fury, starting the war with Iran.
The strike was the deadliest attack on US troops in the Iran war to date.
US Army Central and Third Army ordered the Pentagon probe “to determine the facts and circumstances” of the Iranian attack, the report said.
Iranian oil tankers are rushing out of the Strait of Hormuz after two days of intensifying attacks in the Persian Gulf and President Donald Trump’s threat to reimpose a US-led naval blockade, CNN reported on Thursday.
Iran shipped out 10 million barrels of crude and fuel overnight, the report said, citing maritime shipping tracker TankerTrackers.
The increase marks a significant ramp-up after Iran exported a total of 60 million barrels of oil over the past three weeks, the report added, citing Windward Intelligence.
Iran is rebuilding its missile arsenal and is “getting back to about 50% of the missile stockpiles” it had when the US and Israel launched their war against Tehran 132 days ago, former US national security adviser H.R. McMaster told CBS News.
“This is not anywhere near an end of the war,” McMaster said in an interview with CBS News.
McMaster, who served as national security adviser to President Donald Trump, said that by attacking ships in the Hormuz and US allies in the region this week, Iran was trying “to drive this wedge” between the United States and Persian Gulf states so they can get the Persian Gulf states to “cry uncle, and they can be left in control of the Strait of Hormuz as they reconstitute their missile and drone capabilities.”
“And we think they’re getting back to about 50% of the missile stockpiles that they had at the outset of the war,” McMaster said.
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi warned against any further US military “adventurism” on Thursday during a phone call with Pakistan’s army chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir, Iranian state media reported.
Araghchi condemned what he called “aggressive” US attacks on several parts of Iran, saying they amounted to a clear violation of the UN Charter and the Islamabad memorandum of understanding that ended the war.
He also said recent remarks by US officials and what he described as Washington’s admission that it would not abide by the memorandum were signs of “breach of promise” and a continuation of US “warmongering” policies.
Araghchi said Iran and its armed forces were determined to defend the country’s sovereignty, territorial integrity and national security.