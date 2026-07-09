Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said Thursday the military was “alert and prepared for the resumption of the campaign” in Iran and ready to carry out “blue-and-white” (independent Israeli) strikes there “even for a third time.”

“If we need to return, we will return with even greater force,” Katz said.

Katz said the military was prepared to “regain air superiority” in Iran and carry out strikes to remove threats.

Katz said he had warned former supreme leader Ali Khamenei that Israel’s “long arm” would reach Iran if it tried to harm Israel.

“Exactly a year ago, I sent a direct message to the dictator Ali Khamenei and the group of ayatollahs in Iran, that Israel’s long arm will catch up with them in Tehran, Tabriz, Isfahan, and wherever if they try to harm Israel,” Katz said.

“About four months ago, we returned to operating in the skies of Iran; we eliminated many of the regime’s seniors, and in the historic opening blow of Operation Roaring Lion, we eliminated Ali Khamenei and severely wounded his successor, Mojtaba Khamenei,” he added.