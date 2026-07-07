The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said it received a report that a tanker traveling south about eight nautical miles east of Limah, Oman, had been struck on its port side by an unknown projectile, causing a fire. It said no casualties or environmental damage had been reported and authorities were investigating.

A Saudi-flagged crude oil tanker was also damaged close to the coast of Oman, maritime security sources said on Tuesday. Maritime security sources said the crude tanker was believed to be the Wedyan supertanker.

US officials told Axios and The Wall Street Journal that Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps fired missiles at two commercial ships transiting the Strait of Hormuz. Both vessels, the officials said, sustained significant damage but there were no reported casualties.

Iranian state television offered a different account, reporting that the vessel had ignored repeated warnings while using a maritime route near the Omani coast backed by the United States. The tanker, it said, was struck after failing to heed those warnings.

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One of the targeted vessels appeared to be Al Rekayyat, a liquefied natural gas tanker linked to Qatar's LNG industry, according to The Wall Street Journal. Marine radio recordings cited by the newspaper indicated the ship suffered a fire near its engine room but that all crew members were safe.

Talks lose momentum

The attacks came less than three weeks after Tehran and Washington signed a memorandum of understanding under which Iran agreed to halt attacks on shipping in the Strait of Hormuz during negotiations over a broader agreement. A separate one-week arrangement aimed at preventing attacks in the waterway has since expired.

Indirect talks in Doha last week ended without significant progress on maritime security, according to US officials.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Tuesday that negotiations on a final agreement would not begin while threats against Iran continued, urging Washington to "honor your signature" under the memorandum of understanding.

Separately, senior Iranian lawmaker Alaeddin Boroujerdi said legislation to formalize Iran's management of the Strait of Hormuz would be introduced in parliament, adding that any arrangement concerning the waterway without coordination with Tehran was "doomed to fail."

The reported attacks unfolded during the fifth day of funeral ceremonies for former Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, showing the fragility of efforts to stabilize one of the world's busiest energy shipping corridors.