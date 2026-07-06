Iran’s Supreme National Security Council secretary warned US President Donald Trump that Tehran would respond “in another language” unless he spoke to the Iranian people “with respect,” after Trump said the United States would “finish the job” if no deal is reached with Iran.

“I say to the delusional president of the United States, who today threatened 91 million Iranians: Speak to the Iranian people with respect, or we will respond to you in another language,” Mohammad Bagher Zolghadr said.

Zolghadr said Trump had previously used similar language to threaten Iran’s “several-thousand-year-old civilization,” adding that the result for Washington had been “defeat, desperation and requests for negotiations and a ceasefire.”

Trump earlier said Washington was “close to maybe making a deal” with Iran but warned: “We’re either going to make a deal or we’re going to finish the job.”

Trump also said the United States could “knock down” Iran’s bridges “in one hour” and take out its energy supply and power plants “in a small part of an afternoon.”