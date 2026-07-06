Iraq’s top Shia cleric unable to lead Khamenei funeral prayer due to ill health
Iraq’s top Shia cleric Grand Ayatollah Ali Sistani could not perform the funeral prayer in Iraq for slain Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei because of ill health, his eldest son informed the Office of the Supreme Leader, Iran’s state TV reported.
“It would have been appropriate for my father, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Sistani, to perform the funeral prayer over the body of the martyred leader of the revolution, but his physical condition and health do not allow it,” Ayatollah Seyyed Mohammad Reza Sistani wrote, according to IRIB.