A large poster depicting US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as wanted men was displayed on Monday among crowds attending the funeral procession for slain Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei in Tehran.
The poster carried English-language threats, including “There will be blood” and “Kill Trump,” alongside images of Trump and Netanyahu marked with crosshairs.
Iranian officials and pro-government figures have repeatedly called for revenge over Khamenei’s killing, while saying retaliation is separate from the country’s ceasefire and negotiation track.
Iran’s army spokesperson said the military was fully prepared and had used the ceasefire to improve its combat power.
“We are fully prepared and have used the ceasefire opportunity to improve our combat capability,” Amir Akraminia said during the funeral for slain Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.
He added that Iran had updated its “target bank” and warned that any enemy attack would receive a response “more crushing and more regret-inducing than before.”
The funeral procession for former Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei in Tehran will last 10 to 12 hours, the official in charge of the ceremony said on Monday.
Hassan Hassanzadeh said preparations for the vehicles and bodies began at 4 a.m. local time and that the procession would move from east to west in the capital city.
The head of the funeral committee added that the route had not changed and urged people to follow updates through state media.
Pakistan bought a liquefied natural gas shipment for delivery as exports from Qatar through the Strait of Hormuz remain constrained, Bloomberg reported on Monday.
TotalEnergies sold a cargo for July 10-11 delivery to state-owned Pakistan LNG for $17.37 per million British thermal units, the report said, citing traders familiar with the matter.
The purchase was Pakistan’s second spot gas procurement in two weeks as Islamabad sought to replace canceled Qatari supplies stuck in the Persian Gulf, it added.
LNG traffic through Hormuz has increased since the US and Iran signed an interim agreement, but flows have not yet returned to pre-war levels, according to the report.
IRGC-linked Fars News described crowds gathering in Tehran in the early hours of the third day of Ali Khamenei’s funeral ceremonies with the headline: “Everyone has come, carrying the red flags of revenge.”
The phrase refers to red flags used in Shiite symbolism that are often associated with calls for vengeance.
The funeral ceremonies for the former Supreme Leader have been marked by repeated demands from officials, state media and supporters for retaliation over his killing.