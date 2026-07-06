The Joint Maritime Information Center said on Monday that the southern route through the Strait of Hormuz remained available to commercial shipping, while the maritime security threat level in the area remained “substantial.”

The advisory said mariners should expect VHF hailing from naval forces and be aware of the mine danger area in the traditional traffic separation scheme.

It said vessels could transit the southern route day or night with AIS switched on, radars operating, running lights on and normal VHF use.

JMIC encouraged vessels to communicate with US Navy maritime coordination authorities for information on safe transit routes.