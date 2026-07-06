Iran’s negotiations with the United States are being held only “out of necessity,” an Iranian official said on Monday, adding that revenge for the killing of former Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei remained the priority.

“Our first word is revenge,” said Ezzatollah Zarghami, a member of Iran’s Supreme Council of Cyberspace, adding that any retaliation should “discipline the enemies” and ease anger over Khamenei’s killing.

The former head of Iran’s state broadcaster also said that negotiators should know that nothing short of “serious, clear and decisive revenge,” is acceptable.