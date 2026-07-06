Iran’s negotiations with the United States are being held only “out of necessity,” an Iranian official said on Monday, adding that revenge for the killing of former Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei remained the priority.
“Our first word is revenge,” said Ezzatollah Zarghami, a member of Iran’s Supreme Council of Cyberspace, adding that any retaliation should “discipline the enemies” and ease anger over Khamenei’s killing.
The former head of Iran’s state broadcaster also said that negotiators should know that nothing short of “serious, clear and decisive revenge,” is acceptable.
A large poster depicting US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as wanted men was displayed on Monday among crowds attending the funeral procession for slain Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei in Tehran.
The poster carried English-language threats, including “There will be blood” and “Kill Trump,” alongside images of Trump and Netanyahu marked with crosshairs.
Iranian officials and pro-government figures have repeatedly called for revenge over Khamenei’s killing, while saying retaliation is separate from the country’s ceasefire and negotiation track.
Iran’s army spokesperson said the military was fully prepared and had used the ceasefire to improve its combat power.
“We are fully prepared and have used the ceasefire opportunity to improve our combat capability,” Amir Akraminia said during the funeral for slain Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.
He added that Iran had updated its “target bank” and warned that any enemy attack would receive a response “more crushing and more regret-inducing than before.”
The funeral procession for former Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei in Tehran will last 10 to 12 hours, the official in charge of the ceremony said on Monday.
Hassan Hassanzadeh said preparations for the vehicles and bodies began at 4 a.m. local time and that the procession would move from east to west in the capital city.
The head of the funeral committee added that the route had not changed and urged people to follow updates through state media.
Pakistan bought a liquefied natural gas shipment for delivery as exports from Qatar through the Strait of Hormuz remain constrained, Bloomberg reported on Monday.
TotalEnergies sold a cargo for July 10-11 delivery to state-owned Pakistan LNG for $17.37 per million British thermal units, the report said, citing traders familiar with the matter.
The purchase was Pakistan’s second spot gas procurement in two weeks as Islamabad sought to replace canceled Qatari supplies stuck in the Persian Gulf, it added.
LNG traffic through Hormuz has increased since the US and Iran signed an interim agreement, but flows have not yet returned to pre-war levels, according to the report.