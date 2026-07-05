Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said it was too early to judge the outcome of the memorandum of understanding between Washington and Tehran.
Asked about the memorandum and the concessions it makes to Iran, Netanyahu told Fox News: “I would say it’s not over. I would judge it when it’s over.”
“The most important thing is that we have a common goal,” he said. “And that means Iran cannot have nuclear weapons or the capacity to make nuclear weapons.”
A military option against Iran is still “on the table” as senior Israeli officials are expected to travel to Washington for high-level meetings in the coming days and weeks, Israeli outlet i24NEWS reported, citing a source familiar with the matter.
The expected visits come as concerns grow over US-Iran negotiations and against the backdrop of reported difficulties in the talks, the report said.
Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar is expected to travel to Washington in about a week and a half for talks with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, according to sources familiar with the plans.
Sa’ar’s office confirmed an official invitation had been received but said he had not yet given final confirmation that he would attend.
Negotiations are also underway over a possible visit by Defense Minister Israel Katz, with senior Israeli defense officials also expected to travel to Washington as part of what sources described as an “air bridge” of diplomatic and security consultations.
The planned ministerial visits could be canceled if a meeting between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US President Donald Trump is scheduled in the near future, the report said, citing sources familiar with the matter.
Seven OPEC+ countries agreed on Sunday to raise oil production by 188,000 barrels per day in August, the group said, marking the fifth consecutive increase since Israel and the United States began attacks on Iran on February 28.
Saudi Arabia, Russia, Iraq, Kuwait, Kazakhstan, Algeria and Oman decided on the increase during a virtual meeting to review global oil market conditions and the outlook, OPEC said in a statement.
The group did not mention the US-Iran conflict or disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz, where traffic remains below prewar levels, but said it would continue to monitor market conditions and retain flexibility to increase, pause or reverse the phase-out of voluntary production cuts.
Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei reappointed Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejei as head of the judiciary, state media reported.
“With appreciation for your valuable and sincere efforts, and pursuant to Article 157 of the Constitution, I appoint you as head of the judiciary,” Khamenei said in a decree dated July 4.
Ejei was sanctioned by the United States in 2010 over serious human rights abuses after Iran’s disputed 2009 presidential election. Rights groups have repeatedly accused him of involvement in the repression of dissidents, protesters and journalists during decades in senior security and judicial posts.
The head of the Iranian parliament’s national security committee said the Islamic Republic’s armed forces had moved from a “deterrent doctrine” to an “offensive, deterrent and regret-inducing doctrine.”
Ebrahim Azizi said the world should know that the Islamic Republic would avenge the killing of Ali Khamenei, military commanders and members of the “resistance front.”
He said Iran would seek revenge for all those killed, including Khamenei and military commanders.