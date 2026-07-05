A military option against Iran is still “on the table” as senior Israeli officials are expected to travel to Washington for high-level meetings in the coming days and weeks, Israeli outlet i24NEWS reported, citing a source familiar with the matter.

The expected visits come as concerns grow over US-Iran negotiations and against the backdrop of reported difficulties in the talks, the report said.

Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar is expected to travel to Washington in about a week and a half for talks with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, according to sources familiar with the plans.

Sa’ar’s office confirmed an official invitation had been received but said he had not yet given final confirmation that he would attend.

Negotiations are also underway over a possible visit by Defense Minister Israel Katz, with senior Israeli defense officials also expected to travel to Washington as part of what sources described as an “air bridge” of diplomatic and security consultations.

The planned ministerial visits could be canceled if a meeting between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US President Donald Trump is scheduled in the near future, the report said, citing sources familiar with the matter.