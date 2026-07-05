Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf told Mohammad Darwish, chairman of the Hamas Shoura Council, that the Islamic Republic had “no peace” with the United States and described vengeance for slain former Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei as “the liberation of Jerusalem,” state media reported.

“We have no peace with the United States and will not recognize Israel,” Ghalibaf said.

“Vengeance for the martyred imam is the liberation of Jerusalem,” he added.

Ghalibaf said Iran would continue to help Muslims and the “resistance front” under the guidance of Iran’s new Supreme Leader, adding that the assistance would be “with missiles” if needed, and through negotiations if political pressure was required.

Ghalibaf said diplomacy and negotiations should be able to “resolve the military deadlock” and preserve the gains of fighters, adding that this could be achieved only if the country was prepared for defense alongside diplomacy.

He also said Muslim governments had realized that cooperation with the United States and Israel would not bring them security.

Darwish said what was achieved in the Iran-US memorandum of understanding was “a major victory for the resistance front,” adding that every clause of the memorandum was “a victory for Iran and a defeat for the United States.”