Iran’s ambassador to China said on Saturday that Tehran plans to introduce new fees for ships transiting the Strait of Hormuz, while indicating that “friendly” countries would receive special treatment, CBS reported.

Speaking at the World Peace Forum in Beijing, Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli said Iran is working with Oman on “new arrangements” for the strategic waterway, including service fees for passage, supervision of shipping, and environmental oversight.

Fazli said Iran would “definitely charge service fees,” though he insisted the measure should not be described as a “toll,” and added that preferential treatment would be considered for countries that “stood by us during hard times.”