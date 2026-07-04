Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev said on Saturday that reaching a final agreement between the United States and Iran would be extremely difficult, Russian state news agency TASS reported.
Medvedev said he had discussed the situation with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and that Russia had proposed ways to resolve the issue of Iranian nuclear materials through peaceful means.
He said the Strait of Hormuz had proved to be a powerful tool for Iran and said the Bab el-Mandeb Strait could also be used.
Medvedev said countries under what he called illegal sanctions, including Russia and Iran, could create a treaty or forum and impose counter-sanctions.a
Iranians living abroad began holding rallies on Saturday as a "Global Week of Action for a Free Iran" got underway as the Islamic Republic launched a week of funeral ceremonies for former Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.
The campaign follows a call by Prince Reza Pahlavi.
The first gathering took place outside the US embassy in Canberra, Australia, with participants voicing support for a transition away from the Islamic Republic.
Similar rallies were scheduled later on Saturday outside US embassies in Milan, Berlin, Stockholm, London, Brussels, Paris and Ottawa, as well as outside the US consulate in Calgary, according to the organizers.
Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi warned on Saturday against any foreign military presence in the Strait of Hormuz after Britain and France said they stood ready to support freedom of navigation in the strategic waterway.
"The Strait of Hormuz is not a place for military displays by outside powers," Gharibabadi wrote on X.
"Iran, as the responsible power and guarantor of security in the Strait, warns against any military movement in this waterway," he said.
He added that "security in Hormuz belongs to the coastal states" and said "those who create crises will be responsible for the consequences of their adventurism. This is a serious warning."
Gharibabadi's remarks came after Britain and France said they were prepared to deploy a broader multinational military mission to support freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz while working with Oman to help ensure safe navigation in its territorial waters.
Crowds gathered at Tehran’s Imam Khomeini Mosalla for Ali Khamenei’s funeral ceremonies chanted “revenge, revenge” in unison.
Chants of “Death to America” and “Death to Israel” were also dominant at the venue, according to Iranian and Israeli media reports.
Photos and videos from the ceremony showed many participants carrying banners and placards invoking “blood vengeance,” while some signs referred to killing US President Donald Trump.
The ceremonies began in Tehran on Saturday, the first day of a multi-day funeral procession expected to continue through Iran and several Iraqi cities before Khamenei’s burial in Mashhad on Thursday.