Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev said on Saturday that reaching a final agreement between the United States and Iran would be extremely difficult, Russian state news agency TASS reported.

Medvedev said he had discussed the situation with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and that Russia had proposed ways to resolve the issue of Iranian nuclear materials through peaceful means.

He said the Strait of Hormuz had proved to be a powerful tool for Iran and said the Bab el-Mandeb Strait could also be used.

Medvedev said countries under what he called illegal sanctions, including Russia and Iran, could create a treaty or forum and impose counter-sanctions.a