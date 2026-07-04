Iranian lawmaker Morteza Mahmoudi said on Friday a “suspicious” campaign emerged on social media since Thursday to discourage people from attending the funeral of Iran’s Supreme Leader by warning of large crowds.

"Since yesterday in cyberspace, a suspicious narrative emerged to prevent people from attending the funeral ceremony of Leader under the pretext of crowd congestion, which has quickly spread!" he posted on X.

"But the passionate and prudent presence of people from across the country at this historic ceremony will humiliate and expose the foreign enemies and their domestic mercenaries."