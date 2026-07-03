Mozaffari, 57, founder and head coach of the Toop O Toor Volleyball Club in North Vancouver, faces three counts of sexual interference involving a person under 16, two counts of sexual touching of a young person and five counts of sexual assault, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police said.

Police said the alleged offences took place in North Vancouver between January 2016 and December 2024. Four of the five alleged victims were under 18 at the time of the alleged offences.

Canadian media said Mozaffari captained Iran's national youth team and Iran's B national team before later coaching Iran's national volleyball team. He later immigrated to Canada and founded the North Vancouver-based club.

Mozaffari has not entered a plea, and the allegations have not been proven in court. He was released on conditions that include not coaching or mentoring any sport, not holding positions of trust over anyone under 18, and surrendering his travel documents. He is due back in court on July 15.