More than four months after Khamenei's death on February 28, authorities say he will be buried on July 9 following five days of ceremonies across Iran and Iraq. Officials have attributed the unusually long delay to wartime conditions and security concerns.

Messages sent to Iran International from people across the country describe what was a broad campaign to mobilize resources for the funeral, even as many Iranians struggle with inflation and declining living standards.

"We work at the terminal, and they told us we are not allowed to sell tickets for three days," one person wrote. "Every shop inside the terminal has also been ordered to close, and they are not even reducing our rent."

Businesses told to shoulder costs

Another message from Semnan said industrial companies had been instructed to finance roadside service stations for mourners.

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"They forced companies in the industrial zone to set up booths and provide soup, tea, juice and dates at their own expense," the person wrote. "This is a government order for all organizations."

Another message said companies in Tehran had been compelled to contribute large sums for the funeral.

"The Islamic Republic and the Revolutionary Guards have forced all companies in Tehran to pay for booths and food for the funeral," the message said. "More than 1,000 billion rials (over $570,000) has been taken from automobile manufacturers, while workers are struggling to make ends meet."

People identifying themselves as employees of Iran's Civil Registration Organization also said staff had been offered incentives to attend the ceremonies.

"Today we were each given 20 kilograms of rice so we would participate in the ceremony," a citizen said. "But we are going to northern Iran instead (for fun)."

The reported pressure comes as the average monthly income is around $150, according to independent estimates, well below a poverty line estimated at roughly $350 for a family, leaving many households struggling to meet basic needs.

Economic hardship fuels backlash

Several also criticized the cost of the funeral during a period of economic hardship.

"People are being destroyed by poverty and inflation, while those in power are spending the nation's wealth on the funeral," one person wrote.

Another said bread prices had been raised before the ceremonies, but they are distributing free bread.

"They increased bread prices just before the funeral," the message read. "Now they want to hand out free bread along the procession routes so more people will attend."

A large number of messages urged people to wear bright-colored clothing instead of black during the official mourning period, saying they would mark the occasion by celebrating rather than mourning. Several also described Khamenei's burial as symbolizing the eventual end of the Islamic Republic.

Iran has announced funeral processions beginning in Tehran before continuing through Qom, Iraqi cities of Najaf and Karbala ahead of Khamenei's burial in Mashhad on July 9.

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Images published by state media on Friday showed foreign delegations attending a ceremony in Tehran where the coffins of Khamenei and members of his family were on display.

Authorities have also announced heightened security measures, including temporary airspace restrictions over Tehran and Mashhad during the ceremonies.