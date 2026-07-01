The US Navy said it was searching for a missing aircrew member after an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter assigned to the USS George H.W. Bush made an emergency water landing in the Arabian Sea on Wednesday.

US Naval Forces Central Command said there was “no indication” the incident was caused by hostile action.

Three of the helicopter’s four crew members were recovered and were in stable condition aboard the USS George H.W. Bush, the command said, adding that US Navy assets in the region were searching for the fourth crew member.