Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi met Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani in Doha to discuss implementation of the US-Iran interim deal, tate news agency IRNA reported on Wednesday.

Gharibabadi said the talks focused on following up on the deal’s provisions and strategies to speed up implementation, including in Lebanon.

He said working groups had been formed to follow up on implementation and negotiate a final agreement, but talks had not yet begun in that format.

Gharibabadi said consultations on the time and location of those talks were continuing through mediators.

A trilateral meeting between Iran, Qatar and Pakistan was also held in Doha to review implementation of the interim deal, according to the report.